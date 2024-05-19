Watch CBS News
Highs hit 70s on Sunday with 80s on the way in the Tri-State Area. Watch the First Alert Forecast.

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 5/19/24
First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 5/19/24 06:15

Sunday forecast

Despite some lingering clouds, Sunday will be a nice finish to the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The brightest spots will be in western New Jersey, but clouds will linger much of the day east of New York City.

Overnight into Monday

Overnight, some low clouds return, especially along the coasts.

Once again, lows will fall into the 50s.

A warm week ahead! 

Monday looks very nice! Clouds in the morning should give way to mostly sunny skies, allowing temps to get into the mid and upper 70s.

The warmth continues into midweek as we climb into the 80s! The next rain chance isn't until late Wednesday into Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First Alert Weather maps

First published on May 19, 2024 / 10:27 AM EDT

