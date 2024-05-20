Watch CBS News
Nassau County's 911 system "restored to full capability" after going down

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

911 system goes down in Nassau County
911 system goes down in Nassau County 00:18

MINEOLA, N.Y. - The 911 emergency system in Nassau County went down Monday afternoon, officials said. 

The county is home to roughly 1.4 million people, according the the U.S. Census Bureau.   

"We have been informed that our 911 line is down. The vendor who operates the system has been contacted and is immediately pursuing a solution," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. 

Officials said the system went down around 4:30 p.m. It was down for about an hour before "being restored to full capability."

Exactly why the system went down was not immediately clear. 

Residents were advised they should resume using 911 as normal. 

Emergency numbers to call while 911 was down in Nassau County

Officials released the following numbers to call in the event of an emergency. 

  • For a fire emergency call: 516-742-3300

For a police emergency, call your local precinct:

  • First Precinct (Baldwin): (516) 573-6100
  • Second Precinct (Woodbury): (516) 573-6200
  • Third Precinct (Williston Park): (516) 573-6300
  • Fourth Precinct (Hewlett): (516) 573-6400
  • Fifth Precinct (Elmont): (516) 573-6500
  • Sixth Precinct (Manhasset): (516) 573-6600
  • Seventh Precinct (Seaford): (516) 573-6700
  • Eighth Precinct (Bethpage): (516) 573-6800
Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the Managing Editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 4:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

