Nassau County's 911 system "restored to full capability" after going down
MINEOLA, N.Y. - The 911 emergency system in Nassau County went down Monday afternoon, officials said.
The county is home to roughly 1.4 million people, according the the U.S. Census Bureau.
"We have been informed that our 911 line is down. The vendor who operates the system has been contacted and is immediately pursuing a solution," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.
Officials said the system went down around 4:30 p.m. It was down for about an hour before "being restored to full capability."
Exactly why the system went down was not immediately clear.
Residents were advised they should resume using 911 as normal.
Emergency numbers to call while 911 was down in Nassau County
Officials released the following numbers to call in the event of an emergency.
- For a fire emergency call: 516-742-3300
For a police emergency, call your local precinct:
- First Precinct (Baldwin): (516) 573-6100
- Second Precinct (Woodbury): (516) 573-6200
- Third Precinct (Williston Park): (516) 573-6300
- Fourth Precinct (Hewlett): (516) 573-6400
- Fifth Precinct (Elmont): (516) 573-6500
- Sixth Precinct (Manhasset): (516) 573-6600
- Seventh Precinct (Seaford): (516) 573-6700
- Eighth Precinct (Bethpage): (516) 573-6800