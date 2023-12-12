Yorktown, N.Y. police detective credited with long investigation leading to arrest in 2021 fentanyl death

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- Two years after a man was found dead in a burning car, there has been an arrest and a connection to the fentanyl crisis.

Now, a Westchester County man is facing up to life in federal prison. CBS New York's Tony Aiello spoke with a police officer who worked the case for many months.

"It's my job to do it," Yorktown Police Det. Jim Hannigan said, "and hopefully get the family some closure."

Hannigan has been credited with a determined focus in solving a disturbing crime, leading to federal charges against 37-year-old Perry D. Freeman -- distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

"We certainly know that there are people out there in the community peddling the poison," Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said.

Including the fentanyl that played a role in the death of 37-year-old Brian Cobb. Police say in November 2021, Cobb went to an apartment complex to buy drugs from Freeman, adding Cobb then drove to another part of Yorktown, used the drugs, and then passed out with his car in park and his foot on the accelerator.

"It caused it to heat up, and basically the engine eventually ignited," Hannigan said.

The car burned in an intense fire. The autopsy said Cobb died from smoke inhalation and fentanyl intoxication.

Court documents say Freeman had warned a buyer to be careful because the drugs were "particularly strong and dangerous."

"It was important to us that we attempt to put him away," Noble said.

Noble said the department dedicated time and resources over many months to make the case.

"Get these drugs off the street, so it doesn't happen to somebody else," Hannigan said.

Hannigan is part of a local/federal task force, so the case is being prosecuted by the U.S. attorney.

A federal magistrate ordered the Freeman held without bail, citing danger to the community.

Freeman, who has a long criminal record, is also charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.