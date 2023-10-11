Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Field Division hosts 2nd annual Family Summit on Fentanyl

2nd annual Family Summit on Fentanyl held in New Jersey

2nd annual Family Summit on Fentanyl held in New Jersey

2nd annual Family Summit on Fentanyl held in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A community event was held in New Brunswick on Wednesday with hopes of putting a stop to drug-related deaths.

The Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Field Division hosted its second annual Family Summit on Fentanyl.

The summit brought together families whose loved ones died from drug poisonings or overdoses, as well as federal partners and local drug prevention groups.

Family summits are being held throughout October by DEA field divisions around the country.