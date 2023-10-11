Watch CBS News
Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Field Division hosts 2nd annual Family Summit on Fentanyl

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2nd annual Family Summit on Fentanyl held in New Jersey
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A community event was held in New Brunswick on Wednesday with hopes of putting a stop to drug-related deaths.

The Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Field Division hosted its second annual Family Summit on Fentanyl.

The summit brought together families whose loved ones died from drug poisonings or overdoses, as well as federal partners and local drug prevention groups.

Family summits are being held throughout October by DEA field divisions around the country.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

