NYC ranks 2nd worst city for mosquitoes. Find out who's first.

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about mosquito transmitted viruses on the rise

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about mosquito transmitted viruses on the rise

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about mosquito transmitted viruses on the rise

NEW YORK -- The latest buzz around New York City is completely unwelcome.

A new report from Orkin pest removal lists the 50 worst U.S. cities for mosquitoes.

According to Orkin, New York City ranks No. 2 in the country, second only to Los Angeles, California.

Here's a look at the 10 worst cities:

Los Angeles, Calif. New York, N.Y. Chicago, Ill. Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Ga. Houston, Texas Washington, D.C. Philadelphia, Pa. San Francisco, Cali. Detroit, Mich.

New Jersey isn't on the list, but Hartford, Connecticut ranks No. 37.

Orkin says the data is based on new residential mosquito treatments from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. See the full list here.

World's deadliest animal

While they may be tiny, mosquitoes are considered the world's deadliest animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They spread diseases like malaria and other serious illnesses like West Nile and Zika virus.

Malaria, which can be deadly, made a comeback in the United States for the first time in 20 years last year, with eight locally transmitted cases in Florida and Texas. The disease is spread by a certain type of mosquito, called anopheles.

West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., with an average of 2,400 cases reported each year. Symptoms include fever, head and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea and rash.

How to keep mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes thrive in hot, humid places, and lay their eggs around standing bodies of water, like ponds and swamps.

Orkin recommends going after their breeding ground by removing standing water from:

Gutters

Potted plants

Wading pools

Pet water bowls and bird baths

The company also suggests wearing long, loose-fitting clothing, and using EPA-registered bug sprays that contain DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

"Get rid of any standing water, that's a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Use a fan when you're outside and point that fan downwards. Mosquitoes like to bite the lower extremities, they have these flimsy little wings, they're not going to withstand a fan. Finally, avoid strong perfumes, scented lotions that can attract mosquitoes," Dr. Kumar told CBS New York last summer.

"The chemical repellants are really the way to go. Picaridin or DEET are really the way to go. I know essential oils get marketed, but the problem is they're not EPA regulated, you don't know what you're getting," she added. "And they evaporate. So they may repel for a period of time, but at most, you're getting 20 minutes of protection here."

Homeowners who sign up for Orkin's mosquito control services between May 20 and June 30 will help raise $25 for the Red Cross. Learn more about the fundraiser here.