Vigil held to mark 1 month since 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici's fentanyl death at a Bronx day care
NEW YORK -- A vigil will be held Sunday night to mark 30 days since the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, who was exposed to fentanyl at a Bronx day care.
Family members, local officials and community members will gather at Our Lady of Angels to honor and remember Nicholas.
Nicholas died from fentanyl poisoning at Divino Nino Day Care on Sept. 15. Investigators say the day care was being used to traffic drugs.
Three suspects are facing murder and drug charges.
Sunday night's vigil will also emphasize the need for stronger measures to combat drug trafficking and the fentanyl crisis.
