Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD Officer Grace Rosa Baez & boyfriend Cesar Martinez accused of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, other narcotics

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer and her boyfriend are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to distribute dangerous narcotics.

Investigators say the officer, Grace Rosa Baez, and Cesar Martinez offered to sell large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to an informant.

Police say the suspects brought a fentanyl sample in a gum container to the informant during one of several meetings over the past two weeks.

Baez and Martinez were arrested Thursday near their Yonkers apartment after a meeting to complete a transaction.

Agents say they found a kilo press and suspected drug packages inside the apartment.

Baez had been on modified duty since 2020 and was under departmental investigation for alleged misconduct.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 10:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.