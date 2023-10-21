NYPD Officer Grace Rosa Baez & boyfriend Cesar Martinez accused of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, other narcotics

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer and her boyfriend are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to distribute dangerous narcotics.

Investigators say the officer, Grace Rosa Baez, and Cesar Martinez offered to sell large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to an informant.

Police say the suspects brought a fentanyl sample in a gum container to the informant during one of several meetings over the past two weeks.

Baez and Martinez were arrested Thursday near their Yonkers apartment after a meeting to complete a transaction.

Agents say they found a kilo press and suspected drug packages inside the apartment.

Baez had been on modified duty since 2020 and was under departmental investigation for alleged misconduct.