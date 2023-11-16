Sen. Chuck Schumer praises deal between U.S. & China to reduce fentanyl production

NEW YORK -- An agreement between the United States and China to reduce fentanyl production is being called a major step to help end the opioid crisis in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is praising Wednesday's deal between President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping.

To slow the flow of illegal fentanyl in the U.S., China will significantly reduce exportation from chemical companies that make the ingredients for fentanyl and also reduce pill presses shipped to countries around the world.

Schumer says the U.S. will need to keep close tabs on China.

"We now have to hold China accountable to make sure that these commitments are kept," he said. "They did this once before in 2019 and it worked, but then they backed off."

Schumer led a bipartisan delegation in a meeting with Jinping in October to discuss the fentanyl problems.