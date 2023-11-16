Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. Chuck Schumer praises deal between U.S. & China to reduce fentanyl production

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Schumer praises deal between U.S. & China to reduce fentanyl production
Schumer praises deal between U.S. & China to reduce fentanyl production 00:50

NEW YORK -- An agreement between the United States and China to reduce fentanyl production is being called a major step to help end the opioid crisis in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is praising Wednesday's deal between President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping.

To slow the flow of illegal fentanyl in the U.S., China will significantly reduce exportation from chemical companies that make the ingredients for fentanyl and also reduce pill presses shipped to countries around the world.

Schumer says the U.S. will need to keep close tabs on China.

"We now have to hold China accountable to make sure that these commitments are kept," he said. "They did this once before in 2019 and it worked, but then they backed off."

Schumer led a bipartisan delegation in a meeting with Jinping in October to discuss the fentanyl problems.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 7:16 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.