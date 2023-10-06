Bronx parents fed up after fentanyl bust near elementary school; 4 people in custody

NEW YORK -- Four people arrested in a major drug bust in the Bronx are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in federal court.

Federal agents on Thursday raided a home allegedly being used to manufacture prescription pills made with fentanyl.

As CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reported, it was a normal scene Friday morning at the corner of Beaumont Avenue and East 183rd Street, as parents dropped their children off at school. Not even 24 hours before, a different scene took place only a few houses down.

"I thought it was a movie," neighbor Ray Rodriguez said. "They just started coming in like a hit squad, you know, military, and they just jumped out and all I hear is two big bangs and, 'Everybody against the wall.'"

Parents sound off as kids head back to school

Federal agents in bulletproof vests, hazmat suits and gas masks raided the home around 4 p.m. Thursday, just around the corner from Belmont Elementary School and a day care center.

Parents told Maldonado they wish they didn't have to worry about incidents like this.

"Especially around the school, it's just too much. I have a 13-year-old and I don't even let her walk around by herself," one parent said. "You never know what goes on out here."

"I never really saw a lot of traffic in or out, but you never know nowadays. Everything is so quiet and usually quietness is something's going on," another parent added.

Authorities said fentanyl was seized, but it's unclear how much. Law enforcement said it appears fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl were being made inside home, adding they found at least four pill press machines.

The NYPD, New York State Police, Homeland Security and DEA agents were all on the scene executing the search warrant. A law enforcement source told CBS New York four people were taken into custody.

"It's, like, heartbreaking 'cause, you know, kids, elementary schools, a day care down the block," neighbor Tiara Chase said. "It's easy for the kids to pick up something off the ground, put it in their mouth."

Too close to home

Officials called it another example of the fentanyl crisis in the city, following the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici who was exposed to the drug at a Bronx day care last month. His heartbroken father spoke out Thursday after the suspects went before a judge on murder charges.

"We feel really emotional, because we remember every single detail from this tragic day. It's really hard for us," he said.

As for the Beaumont Avenue bust, there's no word on what charges the four people taken into custody may face.