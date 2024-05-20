Watch CBS News
Freight train knocks out power to 1,700 in Elizabeth, N.J.

By Jesse Zanger

ELIZABETH, N.J. - A freight train snagged some power lines in Elizabeth Monday afternoon pulling down several poles. 

It happened around 1 p.m. 

According to the mayor's office, the train was going over railroad tracks on Division Street when the incident happened. Three cars were hit by falling wires and poles, the mayor's office said. 

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported. 

PSE&G responded to the scene to disconnect power. Some 1,700 customers lost power after the crash, the utility said. They hoped to have power restored by the evening. 

The intersection at Trumbull and Division was expected to remain closed for several hours. 

Jesse Zanger

May 20, 2024

