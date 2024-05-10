Northern lights could be visible over New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. Map shows where to look skyward.

NEW YORK -- A rare geomagnetic storm heading toward Earth could trigger a northern lights show just outside of the New York City area.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a G4 geomagnetic storm was detected for the first time in nearly 20 years, potentially making the aurora borealis visible in the Tri-State Area starting Friday.

Northern lights forecast

CBS New York

You might be able to see the northern lights from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Friday and Saturday if the weather cooperates and the skies clear. The farther north you are, the better.

For now, the First Alert Forecast shows clouds starting to clear overnight Friday and Saturday staying partly cloudy. With this in mind, 2 a.m. or later gives you the best chance.

According to CBS New York meteorologist Craig Allen, our region needs a Kp index of 7 or greater in order to see the northern lights. Some areas north of New York City have a Kp index of 8 from this storm - the highest in our area since 2005.

CBS New York

NOAA says you don't need to be directly underneath the aurora in order to see it - it can be seen from as far as 600 miles away.

Still, you'll have a better chance of seeing anything from the suburbs or more rural areas, where it'll be much darker.

The geomagnetic storm has prompted warnings for possible disruptions to the power grid, communications systems and satellite operations.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management said it doesn't expect any direct impacts from the geomagnetic storm, but "crews are on alert and are reviewing potential scenarios."