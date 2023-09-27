Police: Ghost guns and 3D printers for making them found at Harlem day care

NEW YORK - It's a shocking discovery at a Harlem day care.

Authorities said Wednesday they recovered ghost guns and 3D printers from Alay's Day Care on East 117th Street between Park and Madison Avenues in Harlem. Three people were arrested, including an 18-year-old and two minors.

"It does not give us any joy in coming here to talk about another case where a home day care provider had children in a dangerous environment," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We just want to really say to the parents who are dropping their children off every day to these centers that we're going to remain vigilant, that we're going to continually modify the rules like they have been modified throughout the years to stay ahead of bad people that are doing bad things in environments where our children are."

Watch: Officials announce arrest

Adams said he was dismayed at the discovery, and that changes will be coming legislatively and in terms of inspections of day care facilities.

"Who would've thought that we must add to our list of inspections - Do we have 3D printers that can print guns? Do we see the presence of various items like fentanyl and other items?" Adams said. "This is a terrible case... now we're finding that, in addition to fentanyl, that in a similar setting, we saw the presence of ghost guns and the devices that appear to make those guns."

The discovery comes after another recent tragedy in which a toddler died and three others were sickened due to exposure to fentanyl at a Bronx day care.

