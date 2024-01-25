Suffolk County couple indicted in apparent fentanyl-related overdose of 14-month-old son

HOLBROOK, N.Y. -- The parents of a Long Island toddler were indicted Thursday in his apparent fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors say the child died as a result of coming in contact with deadly drugs left out in the open in the home.

Joseph Adonis was 14 months old. His father posted photos of his "blessing," but tragedy struck on Jan. 3. A 911 call from a Holbrook apartment said the toddler was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

"Preliminary toxicology results for the child's blood showed the presence of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Tierney said inside a bedroom with Joseph were deadly drugs on a chair, and residue on a nightstand and in a drawer. Also allegedly unsecured and within reach of him and an 11-year-old were loaded guns and drug scales.

Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock are charged with drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

"An infinitesimally small amount of this poison can come in contact with a child and result in that child's death," Tierney said.

"Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and we see its deadly consequences over and over again," Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring added.

The fentanyl crisis claims on average more that one life every day in Suffolk County and is striking children nationwide in alarming numbers.

In 2021, 133 kids younger than 5 died from fentanyl. Last fall, a 1-year-old died at a Bronx day care center.

Tierney took the message to Albany earlier this month that stricter laws are needed.

Joseph's death is still under investigation. The child endangerment charges are misdemeanors.

"What does it say about a society that cannot protect its children from the ravages of this opioid and drug crisis?" Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

Added Joe Campagno, the couple's next-door neighbor, "That's the most heartbreaking thing, is that a baby died in all this."

Leibrock plead not guilty. Her attorney called it a tragedy all around. She had been given an order to stay away from Joseph. She recently announced on social media she is again pregnant.

Adonis' attorney told CBS New York he maintains his innocence, adding there were a lot of people coming and going from the house and he was unaware of any drugs and guns inside.

Adonis and Leibrook are both being held on bail, due to open warrants for failure to appear in court on previous drug charges.