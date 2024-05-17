Sun breaks through Friday, but more clouds in store this weekend

CBS New York

The area of low pressure that has brought several days of dreary weather is finally departing the region. Clouds associated with it are still hanging tight this morning, but we expect some breaks in the clouds later today.

More sun will lead to warmer temps, with highs in the low 70s. For tonight, clouds fill back in. Lows will dip into the 50s.

As for the weekend, a few showers are likely on Saturday but it's not a washout. Rainfall amounts look minimal , totaling a quarter of an inch or less.

Then for Sunday, clouds linger for the morning hours, with some clearing later in the day. This weekend will be our 10th weekend this spring that features at least some rain, further continuing the trend.

Today (Pick Of The Week): Gradual clearing, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Much warmer as highs return to the low and mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible north and west. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few on and off showers . Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Cloudy skies become partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.