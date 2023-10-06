Law enforcement source: 4 taken into custody during fentanyl bust near Bronx elementary school

Source: Several in custody after fentanyl bust in the Bronx

Source: Several in custody after fentanyl bust in the Bronx

Source: Several in custody after fentanyl bust in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A law enforcement source says four people were taken into custody during a fentanyl bust near a Bronx elementary school Thursday.

Federal law enforcement agents spent the afternoon going in and out of a home on Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section. At times, they were seen wearing hazmat suits.

It was a joint operation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, New York State Police and the NYPD.

We're told fentanyl was seized, but it's still unclear how much.

We learned at least four pill press machines were recovered from the home and that they were being used to make fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl.

Agents say this is another example of the fentanyl crisis in New York City.

According to the DEA and pills seized within the last year, 7 out of 10 fake pills are laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The home where agents say Thursday's bust took place is two buildings away from a school. There is even a sign nearby that says "Drug-free zone."

Agents say it doesn't appear kids lived inside the home.

No further details are available about the four people taken into custody.

There were no injuries during the bust.

The investigation is ongoing.