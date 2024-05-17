NYC congestion pricing lawsuits head before federal judge. These are the concerns.

NEW YORK -- As the start date approaches for congestion pricing in New York City, a federal judge will hear from three groups looking to pump the brakes on the plan.

The judge will hear oral arguments from three different plaintiffs starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The first lawsuit was filed by the president of the United Federal of Teachers and the Staten Island Borough President. The other two were filed by various groups of New Yorkers who live in the city, including one called New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing Tax.

Opponents say congestion pricing will increase pollution and traffic in some neighborhoods, like the Lower East Side, as drivers gravitate to toll-free roads, like the FDR Drive. They also claim federal transportation officials allowed the plan to move forward without a comprehensive environmental review.

The MTA faces several lawsuits before congestion pricing can be rolled out next month.

Earlier this month, the Hempstead Town Supervisor filed a new suit on Long Island, saying the plan amounts to an illegal tax. New Jersey officials have also sued, arguing at least 13 counties will be adversely affected by changing traffic patterns.

A judge is expected to make a decision in the New Jersey case before the tolls take effect.

See the NYC congestion pricing map

The "Congestion Relief Zone" covers the area south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

It encompasses four East River bridges -- the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Queensboro Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge -- and four tunnels -- the Holland Tunnel, Hugh Carey Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

It does not include the FDR Drive or West Side Highway, but drivers will be charged if they exit into the relief zone.

When does NYC congestion pricing start?

Congestion pricing is slated to start as early as next month. The MTA plans to turn on the tolls at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Peak hours will be from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.

For the first 60 days, tolls will be collected, but drivers will not face additional fees or fines, per state law.

How does NYC congestion pricing work?

Most drivers will be charged $15 to enter the Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours.

The rest of the rates include:

Passenger vehicles: $15 peak, $3.75 off peak

Motorcycles: $7.50 peak, $1.75 off peak

Trucks and buses: $24-$36 peak, $6-$9 off peak

Green and yellow taxis and black cars: $1.25 per trip

App-based for-hire vehicles: $2.50 per trip

More than 100 cameras have been installed to scan drivers' E-ZPass and license plates as they enter the zone.

There will be a $5 credit for drivers who use E-ZPass and take the tunnels during peak hours, but the new tolls will cost about 50% more for drivers who do not have E-ZPass.

