Watch CBS News
Local News

Lenox Road Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant distributes overdose treatment drug Narcan amid fentanyl crisis

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn church is taking steps to help with the growing fentanyl crisis in our area.

Lenox Road Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant distributed the overdose treatment drug Narcan on Saturday.

It comes as fentanyl deaths in the city continue to rise.

Those in attendance saw firsthand how to check to see if a person is having an overdose and then demonstrated how to administer the life-saving nasal spray.

Organizers say knowing how to administer Narcan is now as important as knowing how to perform CPR.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 7:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.