Lenox Road Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant distributes overdose treatment drug Narcan amid fentanyl crisis

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn church is taking steps to help with the growing fentanyl crisis in our area.

Lenox Road Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant distributed the overdose treatment drug Narcan on Saturday.

It comes as fentanyl deaths in the city continue to rise.

Those in attendance saw firsthand how to check to see if a person is having an overdose and then demonstrated how to administer the life-saving nasal spray.

Organizers say knowing how to administer Narcan is now as important as knowing how to perform CPR.