Health expert says CDC data suggests MIS-C is less common with Omicron variant compared to prior COVID strains
Health expert says CDC data suggests MIS-C is less common with Omicron variant compared to prior COVID strains
Health expert says CDC data suggests MIS-C is less common with Omicron variant compared to prior COVID strains
The poll found 58% of people want to wait for data in early March before lifting the school mask mandate.
It's part of an effort to avoid staffing issues and give people more time.
Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming weeks.
The health department says up to 25% of the state's health care workforce would have missed Monday's deadline.
New York state is delaying enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers due to concerns about staffing shortages.
Some frustrated parents say it's wrong that children spend six hours a day in a classroom wearing a mask while restrictions are dropping everywhere else.
As we see more COVID restrictions lifted in the Tri-State Area, some parents want to know why their kids still have to keep their faces covered in class; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.
New Jersey public schools plan to go maskless in just a few weeks, and some Catholic schools are following suit.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving's vaccination status became the topic of conversation at City Hall on Wednesday.
While many states are dropping their mask mandates, experts say vaccines are what will truly get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People will still need to wear face coverings in certain facilities, however, such as municipal buildings, hospitals, schools and on public transit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is celebrating a big drop in case.
CBS2's Dana Tyler asked Dr. Daniel Varga to help us sort out the different COVID restrictions throughout the Tri-State Area. He's the chief physician executive at Hackensack Meridian Health and a trusted voice we've turned to throughout the pandemic.
A recent study reveals some women over 70 years old are felling more lonely than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list includes the American Museum of Natural History and 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said "the science and the data and the facts on the ground in New Jersey have allowed us to take this step."
In order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Adams has relaunched an initiative offering $100 to any New Yorker who gets vaccinated at a city-run site before the end of February.
It's one of three opened in the last six months, all in communities of color hit hard by the pandemic.
If COVID cases spike again, the state Department of Public Health could keep masks in place until the end of the school year on June 30.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting about a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 that was originally scheduled to take place next week, raising questions about when they'll be able to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. The FDA said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding.
Hochul said it's not time to "spike the football" yet, but the numbers are finally heading in a good direction.
A new study has found that certain cannabis extracts may actually stop the coronavirus from infecting human cells.
At the start of the pandemic, kids were hardly getting COVID, but that has changed with the emergence of new variants. And there's a lot we don't know.
Consumers who are fortunate enough to get their hands on over-the-counter, rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be reimbursed by their insurers for the cost of such devices under new rules outlined by the White House this week.
It's a somber day at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore, as the 33-year-old's loved ones say their final goodbyes.
As Biden says a Russian invasion has begun, the government in Kyiv calls up reservists and declares a national state of emergency.
The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge says some of the animals hadn't left their owner's side.
The frightening incident happened Saturday in the Midland Beach section of the borough.
The men are being criticized for what's being called their past homophobic comments, but the mayor is not budging.
Soon, barriers will be added to a No. 7-line stop in Times Square to make sure no one can get onto the tracks.
His surrender comes five months after the FBI raided his home and office.
Temperatures are expected to reach near-record highs Wednesday, but they will take a dive overnight.
The 53-year-old victim met up with the suspects around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay.