New York's $2.5 billion offshore wind farm halted by Trump administration

Construction of a massive offshore wind farm that was supposed to power half a million homes in New York is being halted by the Trump administration.

The White House said permits for the $2.5 billion Empire Wind project, which is based at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and already under construction, were rushed through approval.

Trump administration halts construction of New York's offshore wind farm

Empire Wind was hailed as a key to the clean energy transition and ocean turbine installations were set to start in May, but Interior Secretary Doug Bergum brought it to a screeching halt.

The prior administration "rushed through its approval without sufficient analysis," Bergum said in a letter.

"They did a completely thorough review. Suddenly, also the Trump administration cares about the environment? I don't think so," said Julie Tighe with the League of Conservation Voters.

The process took seen years.

On Thursday, advocates gathered with Congressman Dan Goldman, who is urging the administration to reconsider.

"It's destructive to any desire for American manufacturing, for building jobs here," Goldman said. "If you truly want to be America first, then you reopen this project."

Equinor says it will "safely halt the offshore construction in the waters of the outer continental shelf for the Empire Wind project. Empire is engaging with relevant authorities to clarify this matter and is considering its legal remedies, including appealing the order."

The reversal will immediately impact livelihoods.

"We were ready to take a bold step in New York state with the offshore wind," said Chris Erikson, with IBEW Local Union 3. "Long-term work opportunity for the members of the building trades to put those turbines out there and so, yeah, we're angry."

Equinor leased the federal site in 2017. Fifty-four turbines are to go more than 15 miles off New York and New Jersey.

Long Island leader says project was "ill-conceived" and "a money grab"

Opponents hailing the halt include Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who said there is a place for alternative energy, but not offshore wind.

"It was ill-conceived. It was rushed. It was a money grab and, basically it needs to be investigated further," Blakeman said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement in response to the federal government's decision saying:

"Every single day, I'm working to make energy more affordable, reliable and abundant in New York and the federal government should be supporting those efforts rather than undermining them. Empire Wind 1 is already employing hundreds of New Yorkers, including 1,000 good-paying union jobs as part of a growing sector that has already spurred significant economic development and private investment throughout the state and beyond. This fully federally permitted project has already put shovels in the ground before the President's executive orders—it's exactly the type of bipartisan energy solution we should be working on. As Governor, I will not allow this federal overreach to stand. I will fight this every step of the way to protect union jobs, affordable energy and New York's economic future."

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Research and Development Authority, said in a statement:

"The federal government's stop-work order for Empire Wind 1, New York's largest energy infrastructure project in 50 years, goes against the Trump administration's own prioritization of independent and locally produced energy and shows a complete disregard for a once-in-a-generation economic powerhouse like offshore wind energy. This project underwent extensive and robust federal reviews, having received all state and federal permits – including securing the lease for the project site from the former Trump administration – and is already under construction with strong support from the local Sunset Park community and more than 1,500 construction workers currently employed. The federal government's interference not only ignores the reality surrounding the future energy security of our state and country, it's fueled by a shortsighted, political agenda that ignores the well-demonstrated economic benefits that this industry can provide as the state and nation work to ensure an affordable, reliable and abundant energy supply for future generations. The irrefutable harm created by this action will send a chilling signal to any party investing in the U.S. market, all of whom rely on regulatory certainty."

The halt will be in effect until further review.