Cuomo reportedly referred to DOJ for potential prosecution over report on COVID nursing home deaths

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK — A Republican-led House panel has reportedly referred former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the Justice Department for potential prosecution for allegedly lying to Congress in September about his role in a COVID report on nursing home deaths.

According to a New York Times report, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic is accusing Cuomo of engaging in a "conscious, calculated effort" to avoid accountability.

Cuomo's administration is accused of underreporting the number of nursing home deaths by nearly half.

Cuomo's spokesperson denies the claims, saying there is no basis for the referral.

