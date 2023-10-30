Poll shows limited interest in newest COVID-19 vaccine

Study explores benefits of COVID vaccine for pregnant women and their babies

UNIONDALE, N.Y. - A new survey shows muted interest in the newest COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a new Truth In Medicine poll, just 15% of people in the New York area have gotten it, while 39% plan to, 25% do not and 22% are undecided.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people are dying still from COVID every day in the United States. Doesn't get a lot of press," Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital said.

Mount Sinai South Nassau will take its vaxmobile on the road, urging the immunocompromised and the elderly to get the third updated vaccine, which was recently released to conquer COVID's latest subvariant.

"To save me from the COVID situation," 77-year-old Sharley Gooden said of her decision to get the vaccine.

A Uniondale senior center offering the vaccine was nearly empty. Could it be vaccine fatigue? Some may have given up trying due to initial supply problems, canceled pharmacy appointments, and confusion over whether insurance companies would pay for it.

"It's not going to cost them any money. We will bill insurance, so it's free," nurse Abigail Fromm said.

There's concern in the medical community that COVID is politicized.

"Because of the politics, unfortunately, the science is getting ignored. We are still recommending vaccine for high risk patients," Dr. Adhi Sharma, president of Mount Sinai South Hospital, said.

For many, though, COVID cases now are relatively mild.

The CDC said the precise number of new vaccinations administered is unclear, because mandatory reporting of COVID-19 immunizations ended in May.

Doctors hope COVID and the flu shot will be annual affairs.