Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about new COVID vaccine
On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about new COVID vaccine 03:54

NEW YORK -- Many people may have questions about the new COVID-19 vaccine that's now available

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to answer some of those questions. 

We asked her who should get the new vaccine, and when and where to find a shot.

She also gave us an update on the latest variants and the potential side effects.

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 7:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.