On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about new COVID vaccine

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about new COVID vaccine

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about new COVID vaccine

NEW YORK -- Many people may have questions about the new COVID-19 vaccine that's now available.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to answer some of those questions.

We asked her who should get the new vaccine, and when and where to find a shot.

She also gave us an update on the latest variants and the potential side effects.

Watch her full interview above for more information.