Gov. Kathy Hochul implores all New Yorkers to get updated COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul came out Wednesday morning and urged all New Yorkers to get the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Hochul said to do so, even if they never got the old vaccine. She's hoping to prevent a surge in cases during the fall and winter months and another "tripledemic," when flu, COVID and RSV collide.

The governor wrapped up a briefing by saying the time to get added protection against COVID is now.

On Tuesday, a wide majority of the Centers for Disease Control's panel of vaccine advisers voted to back the new COVID shots, targeted for newer variants ahead of the fall virus season.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the updated shots from Pfizer and Moderna for adults and children as young as 6 months old. The agency also said starting at age 5, most people can get a single dose, even if they've never had a prior COVID shot.

The approval comes amid concern about the spread of several new variants and an increase in COVID hospitalizations since late summer.

The latest data indicates infections may be starting to level off, particularly in the South.

Still, experts worry that immunity from previous vaccinations and infections is fading in many people, and a new shot would save many lives.

"I know everybody wants to be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us. Hospitalizations rising. New variants. What's this all about? But in New York, we don't panic, we prepare," Hochul said.

The new shots will be available this week, starting Wednesday in some locations, including here in New York.

A local nurse who was the first American to receive the vaccine back in 2020 is once again stepping up to fight the virus.

On Wednesday morning, Sandra Lindsay became the first American to receive Pfizer's new shot. It was the third COVID vaccine -- and sixth shot, including boosters -- that Lindsay has received.

Lindsay said she's honored to be a trailblazer for public health.

"I'm grateful to be in this position, to be the first to be getting this updated COVID vaccine, but more importantly to be in a position to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated," Lindsay said.

Since receiving that first shot back in 2020, Lindsay became the vice president of public health advocacy at Northwell Health.

