COVID nursing home lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed, plaintiff says

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his handling of the COVID pandemic in nursing homes has been dismissed, according to one of the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit filed by family members whose relatives died from COVID-19 while they were in nursing homes alleges the Cuomo administration grossly undercounting the death toll.

A spokesperson for the former governor said of the dismissal, "Justice has prevailed."

Cuomo appeared weeks ago at a congressional hearing about nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, during which the Republican-led House committee accused him of sending thousands of New York seniors to their deaths and trying to cover it up.

The former governor faced mounting criticism over a directive in March 2020 that ordered, in part, "no resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19."

Approximately 15,000 seniors died from COVID while in New York nursing homes in 2020.

