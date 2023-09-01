Watch CBS News
Some pharmacies selling out of at-home COVID tests as cases rise again

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How to protect against COVID this back to school
How to protect against COVID this back to school 03:42

NEW YORK -- Some pharmacies are selling out of at-home COVID tests as cases rise again.

Walgreens says in part, "We are seeing greater demand in this category nationwide, which may cause temporary and isolated shortages." The company says its website has updates with the latest store inventory.

CVS says in part, "If a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply."

MiDoctor Health Medical Director Dr. Christina Zhang shared what the urgent care center is seeing right now.

"Last two weeks or so, I'm seeing more patients coming in with upper respiratory infection type of symptoms, and they all tested positive for COVID, so yes, I will say that's another wave of COVID variant coming back," she said.

With children and teens headed back to school and many people going back to the office, doctors urge people to get vaccinated, both for COVID and the flu.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

