On Call with Dr. Kumar: Is it COVID or is it something else? What to know about testing and more

On Call with Dr. Kumar: COVID testing as tripledemic arrives

On Call with Dr. Kumar: COVID testing as tripledemic arrives

On Call with Dr. Kumar: COVID testing as tripledemic arrives

NEW YORK -- The so-called "tripledemic" appears to have arrived, with people everywhere coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with how to figure out if it's COVID or if it's something else.

We asked her about testing and the turnaround time for results, as well as what to do if you test negative but still don't feel well.

CLICK HERE to find a free at-home COVID test

CLICK HERE to check if old tests are still good

Watch Dr. Kumar's full interview above for more advice.