New York state health department reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's an uptick in COVID-19 cases in New York.

The latest data from the state's health department, released Wednesday, shows hospital admissions are up 22% compared with the previous week. That's more than 100 admissions per day.

Reported cases are also up 55% from the week before. That's an average of 824 reported cases per day across the state.

Health officials are asking New Yorkers to be cautious and seek treatment options if necessary.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 10:02 PM

