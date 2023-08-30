Newest COVID variant BA.2.86 detected in New York City sewage

How to protect against COVID this back to school

NEW YORK -- The newest COVID variant has been detected in New York City, although not in a person.

The city's health commissioner says the BA.2.86 variant has been found in the city's sewage.

Cases of the new variant have been on the rise across the country, but there's no indication that it causes more severe illness.

The city's health department says an updated COVID vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.