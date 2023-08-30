Watch CBS News
Health

Newest COVID variant BA.2.86 detected in New York City sewage

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How to protect against COVID this back to school
How to protect against COVID this back to school 03:42

NEW YORK -- The newest COVID variant has been detected in New York City, although not in a person.

The city's health commissioner says the BA.2.86 variant has been found in the city's sewage.

Cases of the new variant have been on the rise across the country, but there's no indication that it causes more severe illness.

The city's health department says an updated COVID vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 9:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.