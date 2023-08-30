Newest COVID variant BA.2.86 detected in New York City sewage
NEW YORK -- The newest COVID variant has been detected in New York City, although not in a person.
The city's health commissioner says the BA.2.86 variant has been found in the city's sewage.
- Read more: New COVID variant BA.2.86 spreading in the U.S. in August 2023. Here are key facts experts want you to know.
Cases of the new variant have been on the rise across the country, but there's no indication that it causes more severe illness.
The city's health department says an updated COVID vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.
