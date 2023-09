Hackensack Meridian Health reinstates mask mandate at some New Jersey hospitals as COVID cases rise

Hackensack Meridian Health reinstates mask mandate at some hospitals

NEW JERSEY -- Some hospitals in New Jersey are reinstating a mask mandate as COVID cases rise.

Hackensack Meridian Health said Thursday it's requiring all patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks at Carrier Clinic, Ocean University Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Masking remains optional at other Hackensack Meridian facilities.