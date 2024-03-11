Watch CBS News
Nonprofits like WSCAH helping New Yorkers under pandemic strain access basic necessities

NEW YORK -- In wake of the COVID pandemic, the poverty rate has surged nationwide. 

New Yorkers have taken a particularly big hit.

A new report from Columbia University and Robin Hood Poverty Tracker revealed the city's poverty rate is double the national average.

The report also found 23 percent of city residents were unable to afford basic necessities, like housing and food. 

Now, it's falling on nonprofits, like the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, to address these needs.

The 45-year-old organization offers healthy food options for hungry New Yorkers.

We spoke with the CEO and Executive Director Greg Silverman about their work to ease the burden, and how New Yorkers can help.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 12:06 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

