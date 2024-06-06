CBS New York partners with Brooklyn Public Library for summer reading. Here's how the program is helping kids.

CBS New York partners with Brooklyn Public Library to keep kids reading this summer

CBS New York partners with Brooklyn Public Library to keep kids reading this summer

CBS New York partners with Brooklyn Public Library to keep kids reading this summer

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Public Library is working hard to keep kids read all summer, and CBS New York is a proud partner in this effort.

Over the next few days, the Brooklyn Public Library will be giving out about 5,000 books in the borough, with the other library systems giving out just as many across the city. It's an investment in community, education and the future.

On Thursday, community members were treated to face painting, dance performances and games at the New Lots library in East New York for the summer kickoff celebration.

"I'm like, OK, what they got going on today? Alright, let's go outside, we're gonna go to the library, they got an event, that's how I came here today," said Nazya Santiago, a stay-at-home mom of three.

For the parents, there was a resource fair and chance to see what a summer at the library looks like.

"There are many activities, nutritional classes, yoga, fashion, chess," explained lifelong library-goer Yvette Grant.

Libraries citywide also operate as cooling centers, do food distributions and invest in hands-on programs like art and gardening.

Brooklyn Public Library aims to help kids keep learning during summer months

Library leaders say programs are geared to help kids continue learning when school is out.

"There's an informal concept called 'summer slide,' and it's the idea that you know, you're not in the classroom and it's sort of hard to maintain your routines and your learning," explained BPL Spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer.

"It can set you off on the right foot when you start your academic career," Bodenheimer said.

Mia Yoder, 9, says she and her mom visit the library very often in the summer.

"There's more free time to read, and there's a lot more story times and art times," Mia said while browsing the shelves of free books.

"We developed a relationship with librarians at a few different branches, and it's almost like they're family friends," adds her mom, Zahra Yoder, who recalls going to the library weekly with her mother and siblings.

CBS New York is a proud partner of BPL's Summer at the Library.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.