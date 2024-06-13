Harlem's 67 Orange Street joins Juneteenth NYC Restaurant Crawl

NEW YORK - Counting down to Juneteenth next week, freedom celebrations are underway across the city.

CBS New York community partner Juneteenth NYC is highlighting Black-owned restaurants in all the boroughs, including 67 Orange Street in Harlem.

"Curating a community" at 67 Orange Street

Its subtle facade along Frederick Douglass Boulevard welcomes those who know where to go, showing a simple "67" at the door.

"We go back to Almack's Dance Hall, which was in Five Points," explained mixologist Shane Smith. "Karl Franz Williams named it '67 Orange Street.' It was the address."

Owner Karl Franz Williams' vision opened a spot steeped in the history of its namesake.

"It just became this melting pot ... Curating cocktails of the time and curating a community," Smith said. "That's what we do here."

67 Orange Street celebrates Juneteenth

This Juneteenth, the Black-owned brands on the wall stand tall, evoking the feeling of freedom. Smith, a Harlem native, stirred up some special spirits for the upcoming holiday, including a shandy with local Brown Girls' Brew, boasting notes of carrot cake.

"It's not a priority for most, therefore it is my priority to highlight and push and build and uplift Black brands," Smith explained.

From twists on an Old-Fashioned to layered flavors in complex craft cocktails, Smith sets the vibe for his Harlem tribe, shaking up tradition in style.

CBS New York's coverage continues Saturday with Juneteenth NYC's annual celebration in Brooklyn, with live reports starting at 11 a.m.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.