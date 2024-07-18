Marcum Workplace Challenge set for Jones Beach on July 30

NEW YORK – The much-anticipated annual Marcum Workplace Challenge is set to return to Jones Beach on Tuesday, July 30th. Proudly produced by Marcum, Long Island's largest accounting firm, in collaboration with the Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC), this community-centric event promises another year of excitement and philanthropy.

Bringing together businesses, organizations, and government agencies, the Marcum Workplace Challenge has become a cornerstone event, fostering a deep sense of community and camaraderie. Open to friends and families, the event has raised over $1.3 million for local charities, significantly impacting the community over the years.

Beneficiaries include the Long Island Children's Museum, Children's Medical Fund of New York, Long Island Cares—The Harry Chapin Food Bank, and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"The Marcum Workplace Challenge embodies the spirit of Long Island," said Carolyn Mazzenga, Marcum's Long Island office managing partner. "We eagerly lace up our running shoes each year with the same goal, supporting and enhancing our beloved

community. It's more than just a run—it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to the welfare of Long Island."

Mindy Davidson, Event Director of GLIRC, emphasized, "The Marcum Workplace Challenge goes beyond a traditional charity run. It's a unique opportunity for local businesses to connect, collaborate, and contribute to causes that matter deeply to all of us. Seeing these organizations come together annually to bolster our community is incredibly inspiring."

This year's event will showcase a special performance by Jackie Romeo, a Long Island native and Top 20 contestant on Season 25 of The Voice. Jackie, a talented pop/soul songwriter and vocalist from Massapequa, NY, will perform the national anthem. Her latest single, "What Makes A Man," was released on May 22nd. Jackie has graced prestigious stages like the Apollo Theater and toured with Debbie Gibson.

Adding to the excitement, world-record marathoner and children's charity founder Becca Pizzi will serve as the "celebrity starter" for the race. Becca has completed over 100 marathons, including 21 consecutive Boston Marathons and the remarkable feat of 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days—twice! Her dedication to running is evident in her multifaceted life as a mother, business owner, coach, and athlete.

Sponsors:

National Grid Ventures

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Nationwide Mortgage

PSEG

JPMorgan Chase

Hub Truck Rental

Both competitive and recreational runners and walkers are invited to participate.

Join us in making a difference and celebrating the spirit of community at the Marcum Workplace Challenge!