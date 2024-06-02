Queens Pride Parade steps off today in Jackson Heights. See the route map and street closures.

NEW YORK -- The 2024 New Queens Pride Parade marches through Jackson Heights, Queens today, as Pride Month kicks off in New York City.

The parade started in 1993 as both a celebration of identity and an act of defiance amid hate crimes. It shines a light on the queer community in one of the world's most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

CBS New York is a proud sponsor of the parade under our #BetterTogether campaign.

What time does the Queens Pride Parade 2024 start?

The Queens Pride Parade is held each year on the first Sunday in June. This year's 32nd annual parade started at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

The celebration includes a festival at the intersection of 37th Road and 75th Street.

There are drag and dance performances from headliners like Antaeuz y La Santa Luz, Arturo Mugler, Cyannie Lopez, Julian Austin, Pixie Aventura and The MasterZ At Work, plus 16 other groups and individual artists.

The whole event is scheduled to wrap up around 6 p.m.

See the Queens Pride Parade 2024 route map

The Queens Pride Parade steps off from 37th Avenue and 89th Street in Jackson Heights, then marches 14 blocks to 75th Street.

The parade ends at 37th & 75th, where a stage has been set up for the festival.

List of Queens Pride Parade 2024 street closures

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 2.

89th Street between 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

37th Avenue between 75th Street and 89th Street

75th Street between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

75th-76th Street between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

37th Road between 74th Street and 77th Street

Meet the Queens Pride Parade 2024 grand marshals

CBS New York's Elle McLogan had the chance to meet one of this year's grand marshals, Amber Ferrer.

Ferrer is a community advocate who supports her uncle, Eddie Valentin, at his renowned gay bars, Friends Tavern and Viva La Heights, on Roosevelt Avenue. They have cultivated a space where everyone feels valued, and they offer things like food drives and health resources for their neighbors.

Ferrer said Pride is "like our Christmas, it's our holiday season."

She will be joined by another grand marshal, Billy Green, who was named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year, and an honorary grand marshal, New York State Sen. Leroy Comrie.

CBS New York's Doug Williams spent a day in Green's classroom at A. Philip Randolph High School in Harlem. Green says he is a champion of inclusion.

"It's about respecting people in their spaces and making them feel welcome, which is something that he has continuously taught us," 12th grader Xavian Plasencia said.

Green says he hopes his role as grand marshal in the Queens Pride Parade shows the city and the world that there is "a lot of love in being inclusive."

Flashback to Queens Pride Parade 2023

The Queens Pride Parade celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and CBS New York was along for the festivities. Here are some of the stories we shared, along with our full special.

CBS New York will have live updates from the Queens Pride Parade throughout the morning on air and on our streaming channel.