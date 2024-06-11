Juneteenth NYC returns for 15th annual celebration June 13-19

Juneteenth NY is back for its 15th celebration

Juneteenth NY is back for its 15th celebration

Juneteenth NY is back for its 15th celebration

Are you ready to experience a weekend of empowerment, culture, and celebration? Juneteenth NY is back with its 15th annual festivities, and this year, we're taking over Brooklyn, N.Y.

From June 13th to June 19th, delve into the heart of Brooklyn as we present "Unveiled: Understanding the Journey from Our Roots." This is an opportunity to explore the rich history and ongoing journey of the Black community toward freedom and empowerment.

Don't miss the highly-anticipated Black Kings event on Thursday, June 13th. This event honors remarkable Black men who have significantly impacted our community. Indulge in a formal sit-down dinner, a DJ, and more.

Saturday, June 15th, guarantees a day filled with excitement with a parade, local vendors, captivating performances, and engaging family activities. Get ready to be thrilled by electrifying fashion shows and performances by local artists.

Be sure to tune in for a special free virtual summit on Wednesday, June 19th, broadcast live on Juneteenth NY's YouTube. This summit will feature insightful discussions, empowering messages, and meaningful connections with esteemed personalities.

In addition, don't miss our Juneteenth Restaurant Crawl, which will run from June 12th to June 19th and feature ten eateries across NYC in partnership with the Black Restaurant Coalition.

Stay connected with us throughout the year by joining our lunch and learn every Thursday as we honor our past, celebrate our present, and envision our future through entrepreneurship.