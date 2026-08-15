Family of Hopkins daycare double murder-suicide victims release statement

The family of Kristen and Evie Brown, the victims in Wednesday's double murder-suicide in Hopkins, Minnesota, has released a statement through the Hopkins Police Department.

"We are completely heartbroken and devastated over this tremendous loss and tragedy," the family said. "Our families ask for time and privacy as we grieve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the children and families of Brown Bear Daycare. The families of Brown Bear Daycare were and are so very loved and considered family."

A community vigil for Kristen and Evie Brown is planned for Monday evening.

Hopkins police say three people were found deceased inside a residential daycare on the 200 block of Tyler Avenue North Wednesday around 9 a.m.

A 41-year-old man was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and 41-year-old Kristen and 7-year-old Evie were dead from apparent stab wounds, per the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Police say they are all family members.

Six other children were at the daycare at the time, police say, and all were unharmed and reunited with their families.

Police in Burnsville, Minnesota, say officers were called to a home off Maple Island Road and Joplin Avenue around 12:23 p.m., where they found a 78-year-old woman dead from an apparent stabbing. Investigators believe the man found dead in Hopkins was a close relative of the victim and had been living with her.

Two weeks before the murder, the owner of the daycare said she and her husband were experiencing troubles, and she planned to close the daycare.

Police are still trying to pin down a motive.

Note: The video above originally aired on Thurs. Aug. 13, 2026

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.