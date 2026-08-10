Twin Cities high school choir set to perform with rock legends Foreigner

Singers at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota, are warming up for their performance on stage with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Foreigner.

For senior Mathew Sadler, the song they'll sing — "I Want to Know What Live Is" — is already part of his family history.

"I have their vinyl and a 45 specifically of that song, and I used to hear that song a lot when I was a kid. My sister and I would listen to it," Sadler said. "It just brings back a lot of good childhood memories and especially with my family, it just means a lot."

Now, he gets to sing it with the band after Eastview's Chamber Choir won a WDGY Radio and Foreigner contest with a recorded audition. Choir director Greg Douma says it's about more than one night on a big stage.

"Foreigner is doing a really cool thing by not just giving the students an opportunity to sing a song, but they really believe in music education and in supporting children who are singing," Douma said.

Members of the Eastview High School Chamber Choir rehearse for their performance with classic rock band Foreigner. WCCO

The band is also making a $500 donation to the program. For Aurora Nelsen, who just graduated, this performance is something of a finale.

"It's really nice to be able to see all these people again and just have one last moment together," Nelsen said.

Which she says adds to some anxiety.

"I am a little nervous, but we're going to be in a group together," Nelson said. "It's not like I'm doing a solo or anything."

A final moment together, with a band some knew well, and others are getting to know. But Douma says he knows the music will stay with them.

"I look forward to the moment where 10, 20, 30 years down the road they're going to be driving in the car, maybe with a family, and a Foreigner song comes on and they're going to have this story," Douma said.

The choir performs with Foreigner Sunday night at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee.