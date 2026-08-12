Western Wisconsin man, 48, killed in crash on I-94

Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 48-year-old man died in a crash on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. on westbound I-94 at milepost 13 in St. Croix County near Roberts, Wisconsin, according to the State Patrol.

A 43-year-old man from Baldwin, Wisconsin, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when he drifted out of his lane and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado. The Colorado was forced off the roadway and into the north ditch, where it struck several trees.

The driver of the Colorado, a 48-year-old man from Baldwin, Wisconsin, died in the crash. The other driver did not suffer any injuries, according to the crash report. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.