Phillies homer 3 times into the Field of Dreams corn in 7-1 win over Twins, with pair from Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber smashed two home runs into the corn behind right field to stretch his major league -leading total to 37, as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 on Thursday night in the first game at the Field of Dreams movie site in four years.

Schwarber sent the third pitch from Twins right-hander Taj Bradley (9-5) into the cornfield that frames the picturesque backdrop for the uniquely rural regular-season game. The four-time All-Star, who has 224 homers in just five years with the Phillies, followed with a two-run stalk shot in the fourth inning that right fielder Luke Keaschall nearly caught above the wall but had glance off his glove.

Brandon Marsh added a two-run homer in the seventh to back Aaron Nola (4-9) in the right-hander's first victory in 15 starts since May 26.

Keaschall, who recently transitioned from second base to right field, homered in the second inning and reached base three times. The Twins went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Nola matched his season high with nine strikeouts over five innings. Marsh reached base four times, Luis Arraez had three hits and Bryson Stott drove in a run as the Phillies (65-58) moved a half-game ahead of Arizona for the third NL wild card.

Bradley, who hasn't won since a three-start winning streak he took into the All-Star break, matched his shortest start of the season with four innings.

Trevor Larnach and Ryan Jeffers had two hits apiece for the Twins (60-63), who are just below the AL wild-card cut and in third place in the AL Central, 3½ games behind first-place Chicago.

After a day off for travel and rest, the series resumes at Target Field in Minneapolis on Saturday night. LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-5, 3.32 ERA) pitches for the Phillies, and LHP Connor Prielipp (3-5, 4.79) takes the mound for the Twins.