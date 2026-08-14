Police shooting on Red Lake Nation under investigation; few details released

Red Lake Nation officials say an investigation is underway following a police shooting on the reservation Thursday morning.

The tribal public safety department released limited details on the incident, saying the investigation remains "active" and "there is no immediate threat to the public."

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.

"We understand the concern an incident of this nature may cause within our community," the public safety department said in a statement. "We ask our members and residents to remain patient and respectful while law enforcement conducts a thorough investigation and to refrain from speculation as the investigative process continues."

Public safety officials say more information will be released "when it is appropriate and permissible to do so."