Maps show 35% of Minnesota is experiencing severe drought conditions, most other areas dry

Minnesota could see some much needed rain overnight, though it will likely not reverse the course of a drought that is spreading throughout the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roughly 95% of the state is dealing with some sort of dry spell. Areas of severe drought doubled in the last week, going from 17% to 35%, and 41% of the state is now under a moderate drought.

Data shows that the moderate drought area now also covers the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

The northeastern part of the state is mostly under a severe drought as the area continues to be devastated by wildfires. Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reopened on Thursday to overnight camping after it was closed for more than two weeks because of the flames.

This time last year, only 7% of the state was experiencing drought conditions, the DNR says.

A round of rain is expected to move through Minnesota Thursday evening into Friday. Some communities could see several inches of precipitation, especially across the Red River Valley.

It's not expected to make much of a dent in the drought conditions, however, as real recovery requires repeated rounds of rain over several weeks or months. Next week is expected to be drier-than-average in Minnesota.