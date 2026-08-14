Minneapolis inspectors ordered owner to shore up building 1 week before urban explorer's fall at mill

One week before 18-year-old Ash Ranallo-Korbel fell 20 stories from the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Mill in Minneapolis, city inspectors had ordered the building's owner to secure multiple openings that were open to urban explorers.

It was one of a number of orders from the city to the building's owner since late May, city records show.

According to a Minneapolis spokesperson, inspectors warned the owner on May 20, June 15, July 23 and July 27.

The day following Ranallo-Korbel's fall, city inspectors ordered a contractor of their own to secure openings with boards and mesh. As contractors worked, the building's owner arrived and asked them to leave.

On Thursday, an urban explorer posted a video to TikTok that appeared to show them breaking into the abandoned grain elevator once more. During this time, the city condemned the building, and law firm Romanucci and Blandin, a powerhouse firm that represented the families of Renee Good and George Floyd, announced a civil investigation.

Public online records show the building as being owned by Checkerboard LLC, an ownership tied to Twin Cities developer Sean Sweeney.

Sweeney did not respond to phone calls or text messages Friday.

Neighbors pointed their frustrations towards him Friday.

"Where are you? What are you doing? Why are you not here?" said Vox Payne, who lives adjacent to the abandoned mill. "Why are you not making a bigger presence? Why are you not supplying any security? There's no security you're supplying. You're turning away help to protect that building? What's wrong with you? Honestly, what's wrong with you?"