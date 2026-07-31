Rainfall totals across Minnesota amid wet Friday morning

As wet weather continues to crawl across parts of Minnesota on Friday, some spots are already seeing impressive rainfall totals.

WCCO Weather Watcher reports in the Twin Cities mostly total less than an inch, but other parts of the state are already soaked.

Raymond, in central Minnesota, received 6.5 inches, while Brownton received more than 5 inches as of Friday morning. St. Peter and Kilkenny also received more than 5 inches.

In southern Minnesota, Owatonna and New Ulm have gotten around 2 inches each, while just about an inch has fallen in Mankato.

Light to moderate rain will continue into the afternoon, with the metro set to clear around 5 p.m. Some spots could see another inch or two of rainfall by the end of it.

WCCO

Highs will top out in the 60s on Friday. Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay with plenty of sunshine and highs leaping back to the 80s.