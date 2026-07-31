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Rainfall totals across Minnesota amid wet Friday morning

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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As wet weather continues to crawl across parts of Minnesota on Friday, some spots are already seeing impressive rainfall totals.

WCCO Weather Watcher reports in the Twin Cities mostly total less than an inch, but other parts of the state are already soaked.

Raymond, in central Minnesota, received 6.5 inches, while Brownton received more than 5 inches as of Friday morning. St. Peter and Kilkenny also received more than 5 inches.

In southern Minnesota, Owatonna and New Ulm have gotten around 2 inches each, while just about an inch has fallen in Mankato.

Light to moderate rain will continue into the afternoon, with the metro set to clear around 5 p.m. Some spots could see another inch or two of rainfall by the end of it.

WCCO

Highs will top out in the 60s on Friday. Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay with plenty of sunshine and highs leaping back to the 80s.

Adam Del Rosso contributed to this report.

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