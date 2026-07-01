Atwater baseball field soon to be home to Metrodome's iconic blue seats

Baseball fans might remember the Metrodome's iconic blue seats, and now in Atwater, Minnesota, spectators can once again grab one and watch a game.

"For a 10-year period, you can definitely make a case that Jack Morris was the best pitcher in baseball," said Mike Kingery.

Kingery would know. He played seven years in the Majors with six different teams. And because of that, he and his wife were always on the move.

"We counted 54 moves in 15 years of marriage," said Kingery.

So after his playing days, Kingery left home plate for home. The Atwater native moved his family back to the area, and while attending a baseball game at the field named after him, he had a revelation. It was a 100-degree playoff game, and a retired farmer mentioned that it was a shame the arena didn't have a covering for the fans.

That got Kingery motivated to give the park a makeover. Others stepped up too, to help raise $400,000 for renovations. They were able to raise the money mostly by door-knocking and sending out flyers.

Now, they're entering the 9th inning of the 25-year remodel. They've added new lights, new dugouts, and a new irrigation system. But the best is on deck.

After the Metrodome closed in 2014, Atwater businesses and baseball fans made a trip to grab some seats.

"We went down there one day with a big trailer and brought them back and we've stored them in one of the city buildings," said Jeff Tanner, a former Atwater baseball coach.

When it's all said and done there will be about 160 blue seats at Kingery Field. And they're hoping they'll bring a little Metrodome magic to the ballpark.

"It's like building a big, tiered deck is what we are doing. Once that's all done, we will permanently attach the Metrodome seats," said Brian Hovey, president of the Atwater Baseball Association.

The old Field of Dreams saying, "if you build it, they will come" has been their rally cry all along. It's also nice to know the renovation has Major League approval.

"It's just cool to see it come step by step," said Kingery. "At the beginning I wasn't conceptualizing, but then all of the sudden I said okay, I can see how this is going to work and it's pretty cool."

The Atwater Baseball Association believes all the seats will be installed within the next month. The field is home to the high school, legion and town ball teams in Atwater.