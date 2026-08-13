Some Minnesota communities parting with Flock Cameras as CEO lays out changes

More Minnesota communities are parting ways with Flock Safety and dropping the automatic license plate reading cameras. On Thursday, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office joined the list and announced they will no longer use the cameras.

"While we believe license plate readers can be a useful tool for public safety, there has been a growing

backlash against how some agencies have used the data collected by the cameras," said Commander Ben Zawacki said in a statement. "We put a high value on our relationship with the people in the communities we serve. We don't want to erode the trust that we have with them."

That same day, the CEO of Flock Safety announced changes to the system. He also apologized for instances where data has been misused, including in some cases where police officers allegedly used the technology to stalk women.

"Hindsight tends to be very clear," said Flock CEO Garrett Langley. "And I think, of course, we could have done more earlier, and we listen, and we learn, and we'll continue to move forward because until everyone has an equal level of safety in this country, we have work to do."

Flock is cutting down the time data will be retained to seven days, though it can be saved longer if deemed evidence in an investigation. Flock's customers can also limit which types of offenses outside agencies can search for in its system and law enforcement will have to turn on a tool that aims to flag abnormal search behavior.

Even still, the backlash is clear online. Videos by a user named 'nomark' have racked up millions of views showing a man damaging Flock cameras in Minnesota.

They take our information," he told WCCO. "They're tracking us. I think it's an invasion of privacy."

He didn't share his name or show his face but said police know his identity, adding he's been arrested in the past.

"You can't go outside without the government knowing where you are you can't do anything without being tracked," he said.

In Stearns County, an 18 year old was charged with a felony for cutting down a law enforcement camera that reads license plates. In Faribault, another man is facing charges, accused of stealing a flock camera and trying to break it.

Winona decided not to replace their cameras after several were stolen. Earlier this year, Columbia heights put bags over some of their cameras while expressing concerns over privacy