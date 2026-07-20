Lottery player wins state record $34 million Lotto America jackpot

A lottery player in Minnesota won a jackpot of more than $34 million last week, a record for the Lotto America game in the state.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Holiday gas station on Coon Rapids Boulevard in the city of the same name.

The winner can take the $34.12 million annuitized jackpot, or a $15.15 million cash option. They have a year to claim it.

"A jackpot win of this magnitude creates excitement across the state and highlights the fun that comes with playing the Lottery," Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock said. "We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible win while continuing to generate proceeds that benefit Minnesotans."

This was the first Lotto America jackpot won this year.

The store that sold the winning ticket will get a $10,000 bonus.