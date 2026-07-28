How the powerful Wisconsin tornado could drive up your insurance premiums

Storms like the one that swept through eastern Wisconsin Monday could start pushing your insurance premiums even higher.

A new study finds insurance companies paid out more for damage from tornadoes, hail and wind than hurricanes.

Climate risk modeling firm First Street said in a report that concentrated losses "in a small number of catastrophic events" like severe storms "generate recurring losses" through frequent oubreaks.

That means the cost to insure your home and car is increasing faster in the Midwest than in other regions.

Insurify also found homeowners policies rose 34% in Minnesota in the past year alone.

The tornado that swept through on Monday started in Appleton, Wisconsin near Green Bay midday and traveled south a little over 12 miles. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-3 with mas wind speeds hitting 140 mph.

"It was all black, and it was just wind blowing everywhere. You could hear branches and stuff falling and hitting the wall," says Kaylee Soczk from Menasha, Wisconsin.

"To be honest I am still in shock. This is traumatizing. I feel like I should have died, but we didn't. Half of the whole roof is gone, is caved in and car got damaged, pretty much destroyed," said Bianca, a resident of the area.

Police credit the timing of the tornado for the low number of injuries and fatalities.

"Most people were not at home and at their place of employment," said Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht. "That's the only thing we can really attribute that to."