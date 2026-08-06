Minnesota State Fair named nation's best by USA TODAY

USA TODAY has confirmed what Minnesotans already know well: our state fair is the best in the nation.

The publication ranked the 10 best state fairs in the U.S., with Minnesota's taking the No. 1 spot.

USA TODAY noted the fair's high attendance, massiveness and "enormous economic impact."

An expert panel nominated their favorite fairs, then readers voted on the top 10, USA TODAY said. Wisconsin's came in at No. 2, while Iowa and Illinois ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

Minnesota won the USA TODAY poll in 2025 and 2015, as well.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs Aug. 27 through Sept. 7 this year. Regular tickets cost $17 in advance or $20 at the gate, while seniors and children get a discount. Attendees can try one of the new foods, like a Pickle Pie or Hmong Corndog, or sip on one of the many new beers, cocktails and other drinks.