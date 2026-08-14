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Weather Forecast

Week ends slightly warmer in Twin Cities, with rain chances ahead

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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A sunnier Friday will make for a slightly warmer end to the work week in the Twin Cities.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, some afternoon breeze and highs in the low 80s.

A series of fronts will lead to shower chances Friday night and early Saturday. Another round of showers is possible Saturday evening, but there will be plenty of dry time in between.

With more clouds, Saturday will be a touch cooler, with highs closer to 80.

High pressure will build in Sunday, clearing the clouds and setting up a quiet start to next week. High temperatures will stay seasonable, and more storms are possible midweek.

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