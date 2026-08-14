Week ends slightly warmer in Twin Cities, with rain chances ahead

A sunnier Friday will make for a slightly warmer end to the work week in the Twin Cities.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, some afternoon breeze and highs in the low 80s.

A series of fronts will lead to shower chances Friday night and early Saturday. Another round of showers is possible Saturday evening, but there will be plenty of dry time in between.

With more clouds, Saturday will be a touch cooler, with highs closer to 80.

High pressure will build in Sunday, clearing the clouds and setting up a quiet start to next week. High temperatures will stay seasonable, and more storms are possible midweek.