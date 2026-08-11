Rod Stewart cancels rest of tour, including Minnesota State Fair Grandstand concert

Rod Stewart announced Tuesday he is canceling his current tour dates, including a concert slated for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand next month.

Stewart, who is 81, is recovering from a "routine coronary stent procedure," according to his team. He had been scheduled to perform at the Grandstand on Sept. 1 alongside Richard Marx.

The last time Stewart graced the Grandstand stage was in 1984 while promoting the album "Camoulflage," which featured the hits "Infatuation" and "Some Guys Have All the Luck."

His state fair appearance was supposed to be one of the final stops on his global "One Last Time" tour.

The Minnesota State Fair says ticket sales have been suspended and refunds will be issued for those who already purchased tickets. Tickets purchased with a credit card from Etix or the State Fair Ticket Office will be automatically refunded. Those who bought tickets with cash or check will receive a refund via mail.

Officials say neither the Minnesota State Fair nor Etix can help with tickets purchased from a third-party seller or secondary market.

More information on who will play the Grandstand on Sept. 1 is forthcoming.

This year's Grandstand acts also include TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Hardy, "Weird" Al Yankovic and Bonnie Raitt.